Is BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 0.9 million BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.03 or 9.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.40M. PHGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.86% off its 52-week high of $1.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.13, which suggests the last value was 53.57% up since then. When we look at BiomX Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 241.61K.

Analysts gave the BiomX Inc. (PHGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PHGE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

Instantly PHGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 9.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.44%, with the 5-day performance at -5.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PHGE’s forecast low is $6.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3471.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2042.86% for it to hit the projected low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BiomX Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.15% over the past 6 months, a 34.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for BiomX Inc. earnings to increase by 31.90%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.48% of BiomX Inc. shares while 19.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.94%. There are 19.62% institutions holding the BiomX Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.48% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million PHGE shares worth $0.53 million.

Johnson & Johnson holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.43% or 2.13 million shares worth $0.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 49500.0 shares estimated at $9241.0 under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares.