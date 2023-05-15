Is Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $7.84 changed hands at -$0.61 or -7.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $206.27M. ATOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.6% off its 52-week high of $15.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.03, which suggests the last value was 35.84% up since then. When we look at Atomera Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.96K.

Analysts gave the Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATOM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atomera Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) trade information

Instantly ATOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.87 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -7.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 26.05%, with the 5-day performance at -19.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) is 39.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ATOM’s forecast low is $17.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -116.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.60% down from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Atomera Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $200k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9,900.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Atomera Incorporated earnings to decrease by -7.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ATOM Dividends

Atomera Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.88% of Atomera Incorporated shares while 31.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.52%. There are 31.88% institutions holding the Atomera Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.39% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million ATOM shares worth $10.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 1.18 million shares worth $9.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $5.82 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $3.42 million.