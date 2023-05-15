Is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.21 changing hands around $0.24 or 12.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $139.20M. AQST’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.91% off its 52-week high of $2.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 71.95% up since then. When we look at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.67K.

Analysts gave the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AQST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Instantly AQST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.6500 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 12.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 145.54%, with the 5-day performance at -1.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is 74.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AQST’s forecast low is $3.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -329.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 119.31% over the past 6 months, a 61.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. will rise 72.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.06 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $10.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.27 million and $11.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 39.70%.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.35% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares while 26.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.50%. There are 26.86% institutions holding the Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Bratton Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 17.54% of the shares, roughly 9.81 million AQST shares worth $21.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.23% or 1.24 million shares worth $2.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.75 million shares estimated at $1.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.89 million.