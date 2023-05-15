Investors Could Make -263.64% On Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Stock

In the latest trading session, 4.86 million Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.11 changing hands around $0.0 or 1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.91M. BRDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -1036.36% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11. When we look at Bird Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.46 million.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1540 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.71%, with the 5-day performance at -12.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -37.33% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BRDS’s forecast low is $0.40 with $0.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -263.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -263.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bird Global Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $68.72 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Bird Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $71.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.66 million and $72.86 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Bird Global Inc. earnings to increase by 52.80%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.20% of Bird Global Inc. shares while 55.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.45%. There are 55.50% institutions holding the Bird Global Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.47% of the shares, roughly 30.26 million BRDS shares worth $8.47 million.

Valor Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.71% or 22.27 million shares worth $4.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.33 million shares estimated at $3.71 million under it, the former controlled 6.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million shares worth around $1.15 million.