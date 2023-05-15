Investing In Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.76 million Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $199.74M. OPAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -983.67% off its 52-week high of $5.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 22.45% up since then. When we look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 680.76K.

Analysts gave the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended OPAD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.08%, with the 5-day performance at 4.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is -12.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPAD’s forecast low is $0.35 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Offerpad Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.55% over the past 6 months, a 37.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Offerpad Solutions Inc. will fall -350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -61.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $182.19 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $311.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.08 billion and $768.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -83.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -59.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Offerpad Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 29.50%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.03% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares while 40.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.31%. There are 40.31% institutions holding the Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock share, with Ll Funds, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 26.07% of the shares, roughly 100.25 million OPAD shares worth $52.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 5.53 million shares worth $2.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.6 million shares estimated at $2.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $0.77 million.