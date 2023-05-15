Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.36 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $964.51M. INTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.19% off its 52-week high of $4.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.37, which suggests the last value was 41.95% up since then. When we look at Inter & Co Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 366.93K.

Analysts gave the Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended INTR as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inter & Co Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Instantly INTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.50 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.42%, with the 5-day performance at 34.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) is 22.28% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INTR’s forecast low is $2.50 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Inter & Co Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.49% over the past 6 months, a 4,300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Inter & Co Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $238.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Inter & Co Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $260.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $171.93 million and $166.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Inter & Co Inc. earnings to increase by 91.30%.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 08.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.51% of Inter & Co Inc. shares while 7.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.80%. There are 7.72% institutions holding the Inter & Co Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 22.65% of the shares, roughly 64.51 million INTR shares worth $152.88 million.

Banco BTG Pactual SA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.65% or 4.7 million shares worth $7.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $0.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 19989.0 shares worth around $40577.0.