InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.43 million InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s per share price at $5.10 changed hands at $0.2 or 4.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $265.20M. IFRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.16% off its 52-week high of $7.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 84.71% up since then. When we look at InflaRx N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InflaRx N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.10 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 4.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.52%, with the 5-day performance at 16.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is 16.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IFRX’s forecast low is $1.83 with $19.23 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -277.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 64.12% for it to hit the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InflaRx N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 90.30% over the past 6 months, a -60.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InflaRx N.V. will fall -3,100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 57.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $190k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that InflaRx N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $17.41 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for InflaRx N.V. earnings to increase by 39.20%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 07.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.10% of InflaRx N.V. shares while 19.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.24%. There are 19.32% institutions holding the InflaRx N.V. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.80% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million IFRX shares worth $6.65 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 0.65 million shares worth $2.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 63995.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 26327.0 shares worth around $50942.0.