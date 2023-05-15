IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) Stock’s Potential for Success in the Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.46 million IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at $0.17 or 7.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.50M. INAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -68.09% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.02, which suggests the last value was 56.6% up since then. When we look at IN8bio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Analysts gave the IN8bio Inc. (INAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INAB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IN8bio Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

Instantly INAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.59 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 7.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.73%, with the 5-day performance at 0.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) is 82.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INAB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -495.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -240.43% for it to hit the projected low.

IN8bio Inc. (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IN8bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.61% over the past 6 months, a 2.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IN8bio Inc. will rise 3.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for IN8bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -74.30%.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.27% of IN8bio Inc. shares while 8.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.88%. There are 8.88% institutions holding the IN8bio Inc. stock share, with Voss Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.35% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million INAB shares worth $0.79 million.

Stonegate Investment Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 68700.0 shares worth around $0.16 million.