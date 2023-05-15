Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Shares Inclined By 57.59% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.44. With the company’s per share price at $9.96 changed hands at $0.49 or 5.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $721.70M. IMTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.55% off its 52-week high of $13.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 42.27% up since then. When we look at Immatics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 365.48K.

Analysts gave the Immatics N.V. (IMTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMTX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immatics N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

Instantly IMTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.35 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.35%, with the 5-day performance at -1.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) is 57.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IMTX’s forecast low is $10.93 with $22.77 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immatics N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.60% over the past 6 months, a -355.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Immatics N.V. will fall -121.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -70.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.07 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Immatics N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $18.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $104.88 million and $17.54 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -87.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Immatics N.V. earnings to increase by 136.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.20% per year.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 26.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.02% of Immatics N.V. shares while 46.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.22%. There are 46.77% institutions holding the Immatics N.V. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 5.96 million IMTX shares worth $51.89 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 5.19 million shares worth $45.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $14.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $3.28 million.