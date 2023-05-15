Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Shares Are Up 10.04% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.78 million Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.59 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.22M. HUDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3350.45% off its 52-week high of $192.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 53.49% up since then. When we look at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Instantly HUDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.88 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.04%, with the 5-day performance at 13.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is 70.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -30.40%.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 02.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.24% of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. shares while 3.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.07%. There are 3.30% institutions holding the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million HUDI shares worth $1.48 million.

Xtx Topco Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 45070.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 7169.0 shares estimated at $28389.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.