GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Shares Are Up 259.37% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 52.21 million GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.22 changing hands around $1.13 or 22.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.52M. GSIT’s last price was a premium, traded about 15.76% off its 52-week high of $5.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.45, which suggests the last value was 76.69% up since then. When we look at GSI Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Instantly GSIT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 276.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.16 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 22.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 259.37%, with the 5-day performance at 276.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) is 246.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.73 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.31%. The 2023 estimates are for GSI Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 25.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.96% of GSI Technology Inc. shares while 21.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.68%. There are 21.18% institutions holding the GSI Technology Inc. stock share, with Roumell Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 1.7 million GSIT shares worth $2.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.7 million shares estimated at $2.78 million under it, the former controlled 6.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.83 million.