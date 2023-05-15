GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.3 million GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.01 or 5.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.41M. GRNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -3942.86% off its 52-week high of $8.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20, which suggests the last value was 4.76% up since then. When we look at GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 400.94K.

Analysts gave the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GRNA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Instantly GRNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2500 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 5.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.19%, with the 5-day performance at -11.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) is -54.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.87% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GRNA’s forecast low is $0.60 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1804.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -38.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $500k.

The 2023 estimates are for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings earnings to decrease by -38.60%.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.91% of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares while 26.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.03%. There are 26.85% institutions holding the GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stock share, with Cormorant Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.06% of the shares, roughly 9.19 million GRNA shares worth $10.84 million.

CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 6.49 million shares worth $2.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.63 million shares estimated at $0.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $1.04 million.