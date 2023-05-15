Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH): Don’t Ditch GBNH Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.80. With the company’s per share price at $0.71 changed hands at $0.08 or 12.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.70M. GBNH’s last price was a discount, traded about -733.8% off its 52-week high of $5.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 29.58% up since then. When we look at Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 63080.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 331.45K.

Analysts gave the Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GBNH as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information

Instantly GBNH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8888 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 12.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.21%, with the 5-day performance at 19.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) is -5.21% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18020.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GBNH’s forecast low is $0.75 with $3.31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -366.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.63% for it to hit the projected low.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Greenbrook TMS Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.49% over the past 6 months, a 51.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Greenbrook TMS Inc. will rise 18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $19.17 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.06 million and $14.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -52.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Greenbrook TMS Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.50%.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.62% of Greenbrook TMS Inc. shares while 39.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.30%. There are 39.37% institutions holding the Greenbrook TMS Inc. stock share, with Masters Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.38% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million GBNH shares worth $1.35 million.

AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.67% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 0.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 16163.0 shares worth around $20527.0.