GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ: GDC) Shares Are Up 91.50% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 0.34 million GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $4.00 changed hands at -$0.4 or -9.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.32M. GDC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1000.0% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 55.0% up since then. When we look at GD Culture Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 849.76K.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) trade information

Instantly GDC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.00 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 91.50%, with the 5-day performance at -31.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) is 51.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20930.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.81 days.

GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2023 estimates are for GD Culture Group Limited earnings to increase by 98.10%.

GDC Dividends

GD Culture Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.15% of GD Culture Group Limited shares while 4.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.25%. There are 4.13% institutions holding the GD Culture Group Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.10% of the shares, roughly 1148.0 GDC shares worth $2397.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 489.0 shares worth $1261.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 590.0 shares estimated at $2141.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.

