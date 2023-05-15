Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 0.53 million Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at -$0.14 or -9.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $253.99M. FRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -2118.94% off its 52-week high of $29.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.62K.

Analysts gave the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FRGE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -9.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.70%, with the 5-day performance at -5.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is -23.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FRGE’s forecast low is $1.75 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -430.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -32.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Forge Global Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.81% over the past 6 months, a 26.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.96 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $19.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.64 million and $16.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Forge Global Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -645.70%.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.58% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares while 46.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.70%. There are 46.85% institutions holding the Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock share, with Rob Exploration LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.92% of the shares, roughly 24.23 million FRGE shares worth $42.4 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 8.61 million shares worth $14.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.12 million shares estimated at $5.39 million under it, the former controlled 1.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $2.43 million.