Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 2.09 million Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.24 changing hands around $0.15 or 2.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.01B. FSR’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.74% off its 52-week high of $11.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 31.73% up since then. When we look at Fisker Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.56 million.

Analysts gave the Fisker Inc. (FSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended FSR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fisker Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.55 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.10%, with the 5-day performance at -5.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 24.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 72.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FSR’s forecast low is $4.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -236.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fisker Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.94% over the past 6 months, a 31.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fisker Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 556,344.38% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $205.43 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Fisker Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $731.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,054,200.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fisker Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.80%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Fisker Inc. shares while 52.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.55%. There are 52.48% institutions holding the Fisker Inc. stock share, with Fifthdelta Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 17.58 million FSR shares worth $127.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.74% or 15.31 million shares worth $111.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.38 million shares estimated at $39.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 4.39 million shares worth around $31.95 million.