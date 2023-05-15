EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.35 million EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $5.87 changed hands at -$0.51 or -7.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $218.77M. EYPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.89% off its 52-week high of $11.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.19, which suggests the last value was 62.69% up since then. When we look at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 846.20K.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.84 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -7.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.71%, with the 5-day performance at -10.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 51.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EYPT’s forecast low is $21.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -785.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.75% for it to hit the projected low.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.11% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -21.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -36.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.38 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $8.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.56 million and $10.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -27.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.90%. The 2023 estimates are for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -34.90%.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.57% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 86.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.21%. There are 86.04% institutions holding the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.83% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million EYPT shares worth $20.21 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.22% or 4.19 million shares worth $14.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $9.39 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $5.47 million.