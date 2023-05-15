Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.36 changed hands at -$0.1 or -2.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $155.01M. EYEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.11% off its 52-week high of $5.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 55.36% up since then. When we look at Eyenovia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.76K.

Analysts gave the Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EYEN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eyenovia Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Instantly EYEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.39 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -2.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.13%, with the 5-day performance at -23.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is -27.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EYEN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Eyenovia Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 88.76% over the past 6 months, a -2.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Eyenovia Inc. will rise 22.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter.

2 analysts are of the opinion that Eyenovia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.81 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Eyenovia Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.50%.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.43% of Eyenovia Inc. shares while 9.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.81%. There are 9.94% institutions holding the Eyenovia Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.42% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million EYEN shares worth $1.5 million.

Lasry, Marc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 0.55 million shares worth $0.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $1.01 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.45 million.