DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.46 million DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.18. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $71.80M. DMTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.39% off its 52-week high of $8.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 31.72% up since then. When we look at DermTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.55K.

Analysts gave the DermTech Inc. (DMTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DMTK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DermTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.95.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Instantly DMTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.88 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 28.25%, with the 5-day performance at -1.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is -48.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.13 days.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DermTech Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.08% over the past 6 months, a 4.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DermTech Inc. will rise 4.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.69 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DermTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.23 million and $4.97 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for DermTech Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.20%.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of DermTech Inc. shares while 27.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.76%. There are 27.56% institutions holding the DermTech Inc. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.74% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million DMTK shares worth $4.81 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 0.93 million shares worth $1.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.53 million shares estimated at $0.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.63 million.