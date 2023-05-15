Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) Bullish Stock Forecast for 2023 with $4.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.66 million Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at -$0.08 or -25.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.01M. CYCN’s last price was a discount, traded about -468.18% off its 52-week high of $1.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was -4.55% down since then. When we look at Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 300.06K.

Analysts gave the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYCN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) trade information

Instantly CYCN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3298 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -25.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.99%, with the 5-day performance at -21.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is -20.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYCN’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1718.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1718.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -58.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $608k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $533k and $711k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 23.10%.

CYCN Dividends

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.90% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares while 49.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.00%. There are 49.45% institutions holding the Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Slate Path Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.44% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million CYCN shares worth $1.6 million.

MFN Partners Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.79% or 3.39 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.19 million.