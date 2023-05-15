Could ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.71 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.80 changed hands at -$0.31 or -9.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $319.79M. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.64% off its 52-week high of $5.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 73.93% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TDUP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThredUp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.53 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -9.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 113.74%, with the 5-day performance at 4.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 4.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDUP’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.57% for it to hit the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThredUp Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 214.54% over the past 6 months, a 17.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThredUp Inc. will rise 20.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.75 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $82.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $76.42 million and $65.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.80%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 86.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.39%. There are 86.88% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.11% of the shares, roughly 8.06 million TDUP shares worth $10.56 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.76% or 7.81 million shares worth $19.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd. With 8.06 million shares estimated at $10.56 million under it, the former controlled 11.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd held about 4.24% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million shares worth around $5.19 million.