Could ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 6.24 million ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.66 changing hands around $0.38 or 16.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22B. IBRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -193.23% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 54.51% up since then. When we look at ImmunityBio Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Instantly IBRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -58.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.93 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 16.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.44%, with the 5-day performance at -58.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 38.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.94 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ImmunityBio Inc. will fall -3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -8.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 283.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ImmunityBio Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $20k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14k and $35k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,471.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.40%. The 2023 estimates are for ImmunityBio Inc. earnings to decrease by -16.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.70% per year.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.71% of ImmunityBio Inc. shares while 12.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.62%. There are 12.72% institutions holding the ImmunityBio Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.89% of the shares, roughly 8.26 million IBRX shares worth $41.85 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.75% or 7.61 million shares worth $38.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.0 million shares estimated at $9.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million shares worth around $12.15 million.