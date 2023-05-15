comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 0.4 million comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at $0.03 or 3.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.10M. SCOR’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.71% off its 52-week high of $2.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.73, which suggests the last value was 13.1% up since then. When we look at comScore Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.22K.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) trade information

Instantly SCOR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 3.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.59%, with the 5-day performance at -10.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is -26.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.75 days.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the comScore Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.31% over the past 6 months, a 73.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for comScore Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.89 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that comScore Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $96.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $91.43 million and $95.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.40%. The 2023 estimates are for comScore Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SCOR Dividends

comScore Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.66% of comScore Inc. shares while 57.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.23%. There are 57.94% institutions holding the comScore Inc. stock share, with Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.17% of the shares, roughly 9.02 million SCOR shares worth $10.47 million.

Westerly Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.37% or 4.38 million shares worth $5.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.91 million shares estimated at $4.53 million under it, the former controlled 6.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 4.11% of the shares, roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $2.83 million.