Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.40M. CMND’s current price is a discount, trading about -2359.02% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 39.34% up since then. When we look at Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.74 million.

Instantly CMND was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.60%, with the 5-day performance at 3.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) is 2.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The 2023 estimates are for Clearmind Medicine Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.50%.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.44% of Clearmind Medicine Inc. shares while 3.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.40%. There are 3.08% institutions holding the Clearmind Medicine Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.15% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million CMND shares worth $0.18 million.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 44351.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 6.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 51010.0 shares worth around $58661.0.