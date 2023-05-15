CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 3.52 million CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.45 changing hands around $0.17 or 3.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $329.09M. CLSK’s current price is a discount, trading about -53.71% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 60.9% up since then. When we look at CleanSpark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.42 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.12 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.14%, with the 5-day performance at 4.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 7.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.02 days.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CleanSpark Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.60% over the past 6 months, a -162.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CleanSpark Inc. will rise 23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 73.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 51.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.14 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CleanSpark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $74.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.03 million and $26.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 185.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.70%. The 2023 estimates are for CleanSpark Inc. earnings to decrease by -232.20%.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.39% of CleanSpark Inc. shares while 33.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.61%. There are 33.10% institutions holding the CleanSpark Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 58.69% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million CLSK shares worth $5.84 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 40.21% or 1.96 million shares worth $4.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $3.97 million under it, the former controlled 39.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 21.85% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $2.94 million.