Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 0.8 million Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.99. With the company’s per share price at $1.05 changed hands at $0.08 or 8.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $206.70M. CRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -481.9% off its 52-week high of $6.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 26.67% up since then. When we look at Charge Enterprises Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 414.95K.

Analysts gave the Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRGE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Charge Enterprises Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) trade information

Instantly CRGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0700 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 8.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.32%, with the 5-day performance at 27.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) is 0.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRGE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $4.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Charge Enterprises Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.03% over the past 6 months, a 51.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $193.55 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Charge Enterprises Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $182.53 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Charge Enterprises Inc. earnings to increase by 8.40%.

CRGE Dividends

Charge Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.03% of Charge Enterprises Inc. shares while 22.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.62%. There are 22.17% institutions holding the Charge Enterprises Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.17% of the shares, roughly 7.91 million CRGE shares worth $9.81 million.

Arena Investors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.79% or 7.2 million shares worth $8.93 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.74 million shares estimated at $3.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $3.09 million.