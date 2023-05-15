Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 0.67 million Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $5.62 changed hands at -$0.34 or -5.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.10M. CDLX’s last price was a discount, traded about -477.58% off its 52-week high of $32.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 54.27% up since then. When we look at Cardlytics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

Analysts gave the Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CDLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cardlytics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

Instantly CDLX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.50 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -5.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.77%, with the 5-day performance at -6.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is -17.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CDLX’s forecast low is $3.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -77.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cardlytics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.13% over the past 6 months, a 35.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cardlytics Inc. will rise 12.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.22 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Cardlytics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $75.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75.41 million and $72.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Cardlytics Inc. earnings to decrease by -248.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.10% per year.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.96% of Cardlytics Inc. shares while 90.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.46%. There are 90.69% institutions holding the Cardlytics Inc. stock share, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.97% of the shares, roughly 5.42 million CDLX shares worth $31.31 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.03% or 2.72 million shares worth $15.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $5.23 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $4.07 million.