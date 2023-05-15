Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.25 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $676.10M. CANO’s current price is a discount, trading about -680.0% off its 52-week high of $9.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 39.2% up since then. When we look at Cano Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.12 million.

Analysts gave the Cano Health Inc. (CANO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CANO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cano Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

Instantly CANO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.39%, with the 5-day performance at 12.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) is -4.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CANO’s forecast low is $0.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -460.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 60.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cano Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.43% over the past 6 months, a -2,800.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cano Health Inc. will fall -233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $821.13 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Cano Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $787.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $689.37 million and $665.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cano Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -794.90%.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.61% of Cano Health Inc. shares while 52.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.07%. There are 52.68% institutions holding the Cano Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.80% of the shares, roughly 16.19 million CANO shares worth $22.18 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.62% or 15.68 million shares worth $14.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.68 million shares estimated at $7.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $7.03 million.