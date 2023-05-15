Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s per share price at $0.31 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.20M. BOXL’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.16% off its 52-week high of $1.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 16.13% up since then. When we look at Boxlight Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 937.12K.

Analysts gave the Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BOXL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boxlight Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

Instantly BOXL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3860 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -8.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.22%, with the 5-day performance at -10.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is -22.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BOXL’s forecast low is $1.50 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -545.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -383.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boxlight Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.23% over the past 6 months, a 171.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.26 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Boxlight Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $77.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $59.63 million and $72.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -14.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Boxlight Corporation earnings to increase by 71.00%.

BOXL Dividends

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.05% of Boxlight Corporation shares while 13.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.38%. There are 13.22% institutions holding the Boxlight Corporation stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.48% of the shares, roughly 2.61 million BOXL shares worth $0.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.03% or 2.27 million shares worth $0.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.5 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $0.22 million.