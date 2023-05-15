Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $14.76 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14B. AVDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.18% off its 52-week high of $15.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 92.89% up since then. When we look at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 906.65K.

Analysts gave the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVDL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.82 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.15%, with the 5-day performance at -1.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 44.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVDL’s forecast low is $13.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -76.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 157.59% over the past 6 months, a 43.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will rise 63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.20% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $440k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings to decrease by -73.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.21% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 45.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.65%. There are 45.17% institutions holding the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million AVDL shares worth $41.11 million.

Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.68% or 5.12 million shares worth $36.66 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $1.72 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 40528.0 shares worth around $0.4 million.