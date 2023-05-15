Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.50 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.60M. AMV’s last price was a discount, traded about -48698.0% off its 52-week high of $243.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 6.0% up since then. When we look at Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.91 million.

Analysts gave the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.89.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) trade information

Instantly AMV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6282 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.49%, with the 5-day performance at -4.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV) is -21.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMV’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -300.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. earnings to increase by 6.10%.

AMV Dividends

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ:AMV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.41% of Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. shares while 0.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.72%. There are 0.71% institutions holding the Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.13% of the shares, roughly 46728.0 AMV shares worth $26943.0.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 34523.0 shares worth $19905.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 23805.0 shares estimated at $21543.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 15632.0 shares worth around $14146.0.