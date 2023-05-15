Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.41 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.94. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $2.20 changing hands around $0.06 or 3.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $222.20M. ATRAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -324.55% off its 52-week high of $9.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.10, which suggests the last value was 4.55% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ATRA as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.66.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -25.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.90 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 3.04% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.77%, with the 5-day performance at -25.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -18.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATRAâ€™s forecast low is $2.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -1309.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -54.16% over the past 6 months, a 16.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -466.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -48.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.68 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.49 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $51.58 million and $4.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -90.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 38.40%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 103.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.70%. There are 103.98% institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.34% of the shares, roughly 9.15 million ATRA shares worth $30.02 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.56% or 8.39 million shares worth $27.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.27 million shares estimated at $17.28 million under it, the former controlled 4.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $8.89 million.