Are Nuburu Inc. (AMEX: BURU) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 0.4 million Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.85 changed hands at -$0.11 or -11.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.50M. BURU’s last price was a discount, traded about -1547.06% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was -2.35% down since then. When we look at Nuburu Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 701.50K.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Instantly BURU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -11.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.80%, with the 5-day performance at -8.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) is -67.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

Nuburu Inc. (BURU) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Nuburu Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.60%.

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 85.67% of Nuburu Inc. shares while 7.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.85%. There are 7.57% institutions holding the Nuburu Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million BURU shares worth $3.69 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 0.4 million shares worth $3.33 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

