Are MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Shares Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 0.39 million MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.08 or 4.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $67.90M. MYMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -241.67% off its 52-week high of $6.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 50.0% up since then. When we look at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 515.26K.

Analysts gave the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MYMD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Instantly MYMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9781 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 4.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.52%, with the 5-day performance at 7.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) is 13.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1536.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYMD’s forecast low is $1536.00 with $1536.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 73.50%. The 2023 estimates are for MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 54.10%.

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.83% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.93%. There are 10.63% institutions holding the MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million MYMD shares worth $1.68 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.97% or 1.17 million shares worth $2.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $1.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $1.51 million.