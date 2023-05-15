Analyzing Omeros Corporation(NASDAQ: OMER) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 0.35 million Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.07. With the company’s per share price at $5.71 changed hands at $0.24 or 4.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $343.40M. OMER’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.73% off its 52-week high of $7.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.74, which suggests the last value was 69.53% up since then. When we look at Omeros Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.24K.

Analysts gave the Omeros Corporation (OMER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OMER as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Omeros Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Instantly OMER was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.11 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 4.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 152.65%, with the 5-day performance at 11.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is -9.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OMER’s forecast low is $4.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Omeros Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 102.48% over the past 6 months, a 16.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Omeros Corporation will fall -4.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -85.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Omeros Corporation earnings to increase by 5.60%.

OMER Dividends

Omeros Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.02% of Omeros Corporation shares while 32.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.77%. There are 32.41% institutions holding the Omeros Corporation stock share, with Ingalls & Snyder the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.42% of the shares, roughly 4.66 million OMER shares worth $21.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.49% or 2.82 million shares worth $6.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.82 million shares estimated at $4.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $2.0 million.