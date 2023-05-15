Analyzing iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI)’s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.38 million iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.03 or -11.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.92M. IMBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1238.1% off its 52-week high of $2.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at iMedia Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.78K.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) trade information

Instantly IMBI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4495 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -11.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.95%, with the 5-day performance at 11.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is -37.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iMedia Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.26% over the past 6 months, a 48.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iMedia Brands Inc. will fall -1.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that iMedia Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $113.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $154.54 million and $133.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.90%. The 2023 estimates are for iMedia Brands Inc. earnings to increase by 7.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

IMBI Dividends

iMedia Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 22 and May 26.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.45% of iMedia Brands Inc. shares while 13.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.22%. There are 13.88% institutions holding the iMedia Brands Inc. stock share, with Royce & Associates LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.73% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million IMBI shares worth $0.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 0.72 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 2.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.11 million.