Analyzing Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ: BGXX)â€™s Stock Performance and Future Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $188.40M. BGXXâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -5476.92% off its 52-week high of $58.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 66.35% up since then. When we look at Bright Green Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 925.62K.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) trade information

Instantly BGXX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -3.70% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 121.51%, with the 5-day performance at -6.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX) is -24.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.85 days.

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Bright Green Corporation earnings to decrease by -985.10%.

BGXX Dividends

Bright Green Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Bright Green Corporation (NASDAQ:BGXX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.07% of Bright Green Corporation shares while 5.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.84%. There are 5.83% institutions holding the Bright Green Corporation stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.22% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million BGXX shares worth $2.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.12% or 1.95 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.99 million shares estimated at $0.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $0.42 million.