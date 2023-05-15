Analyzing BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 0.55 million BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.67 changed hands at $0.46 or 14.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $152.89M. BCAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -231.06% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.08, which suggests the last value was 43.32% up since then. When we look at BioAtla Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.18K.

Analysts gave the BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BCAB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioAtla Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.88 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 14.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.52%, with the 5-day performance at 1.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 2.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BCAB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -581.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -117.98% for it to hit the projected low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioAtla Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.60% over the past 6 months, a 0.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioAtla Inc. will rise 3.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for BioAtla Inc. earnings to increase by 0.90%.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.08% of BioAtla Inc. shares while 71.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.07%. There are 71.38% institutions holding the BioAtla Inc. stock share, with Soleus Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.86% of the shares, roughly 4.22 million BCAB shares worth $15.49 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 3.68 million shares worth $13.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $4.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $2.09 million.