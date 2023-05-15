Analyzing Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPP) Stock’s Performance and Trends for Investment

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 8.07. With the company’s per share price at $2.24 changed hands at -$0.15 or -6.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $429.76M. ALPP’s last price was a premium, traded about 50.89% off its 52-week high of $1.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 88.84% up since then. When we look at Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 69.31K.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Instantly ALPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3499 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.01%, with the 5-day performance at -6.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is -41.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 18.49 days.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.21 million.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.17% of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares while 8.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.04%. There are 8.84% institutions holding the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.11% of the shares, roughly 7.49 million ALPP shares worth $3.96 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.20% or 3.22 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.2 million shares estimated at $2.75 million under it, the former controlled 3.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.38% of the shares, roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $1.07 million.