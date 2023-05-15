Analyzing ADS-TEC Energy PLC(NASDAQ: ADSE) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the last trading session, 0.45 million ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.21 changed hands at $0.21 or 7.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $146.41M. ADSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -171.34% off its 52-week high of $8.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 40.81% up since then. When we look at ADS-TEC Energy PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 54.22K.

Analysts gave the ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended ADSE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ADS-TEC Energy PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) trade information

Instantly ADSE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.70 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 7.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.88%, with the 5-day performance at 45.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) is 35.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADSE’s forecast low is $2.75 with $4.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.33% for it to hit the projected low.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for ADS-TEC Energy PLC earnings to decrease by -757.10%.

ADSE Dividends

ADS-TEC Energy PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 28.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.56% of ADS-TEC Energy PLC shares while 14.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.22%. There are 14.52% institutions holding the ADS-TEC Energy PLC stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.89% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million ADSE shares worth $7.64 million.

Hartree Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.84% or 0.41 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 2.32 million shares estimated at $7.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 14709.0 shares worth around $47215.0.