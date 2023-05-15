An Overview Of aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE)

In the last trading session, 0.74 million aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $2.37 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $124.40M. LIFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.59% off its 52-week high of $4.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.55, which suggests the last value was 34.6% up since then. When we look at aTyr Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.97K.

Analysts gave the aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIFE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.35.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Instantly LIFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.42 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.22%, with the 5-day performance at 10.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) is 22.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.03% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIFE’s forecast low is $9.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1376.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -279.75% for it to hit the projected low.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the aTyr Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.41% over the past 6 months, a 8.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for aTyr Pharma Inc. will rise 20.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -55.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $610k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that aTyr Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.80%. The 2023 estimates are for aTyr Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 9.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

LIFE Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.03% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares while 58.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.56%. There are 58.98% institutions holding the aTyr Pharma Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 18.77% of the shares, roughly 10.19 million LIFE shares worth $21.4 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.69% or 7.97 million shares worth $16.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $6.67 million under it, the former controlled 5.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 4.26% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $5.21 million.