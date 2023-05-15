ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.42 million ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.53 changed hands at $0.26 or 4.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $256.17M. ALXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.68% off its 52-week high of $15.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.23, which suggests the last value was 35.22% up since then. When we look at ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 292.31K.

Analysts gave the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALXO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.87.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Instantly ALXO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.98 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 4.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.06%, with the 5-day performance at 2.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) is 31.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.63 days.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.42% over the past 6 months, a -44.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will fall -7.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.70% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.50%.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares while 101.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.16%. There are 101.43% institutions holding the ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stock share, with venBio Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 23.74% of the shares, roughly 9.7 million ALXO shares worth $109.32 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.00% or 6.13 million shares worth $27.71 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. With 1.28 million shares estimated at $8.48 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $7.89 million.