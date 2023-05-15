AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTI): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.31 million AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.27 changed hands at $1.37 or 27.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $553.83M. ALTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.39% off its 52-week high of $28.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.88, which suggests the last value was 38.12% up since then. When we look at AlTi Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 111.16K.

Analysts gave the AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALTI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AlTi Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) trade information

Instantly ALTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.36 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 27.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.53%, with the 5-day performance at 20.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) is -46.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALTI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.59% for it to hit the projected low.

AlTi Global Inc. (ALTI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for AlTi Global Inc. earnings to increase by 61.10%.

ALTI Dividends

AlTi Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

AlTi Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 60.27% of AlTi Global Inc. shares while 33.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.02%. There are 33.78% institutions holding the AlTi Global Inc. stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 14604.0 ALTI shares worth $0.18 million.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 9244.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 26626.0 shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.