ALGS Stock Forecast 2023: Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) Remains Strong With -542.2% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.86 million Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.09 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $48.10M. ALGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -121.1% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.84, which suggests the last value was 22.94% up since then. When we look at Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.30K.

Analysts gave the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALGS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.49.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -2.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.39%, with the 5-day performance at -12.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 13.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALGS’s forecast low is $2.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -542.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.98% over the past 6 months, a 18.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. will fall -4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -80.50% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.69 million and $750k respectively.

The 2023 estimates are for Aligos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 30.10%.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.48% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 66.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.74%. There are 66.60% institutions holding the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million ALGS shares worth $3.76 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.90% or 3.55 million shares worth $3.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.71 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.58% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.24 million.