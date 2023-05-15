AHT Stock: More Upside For Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT)?

In the last trading session, 0.44 million Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s per share price at $3.74 changed hands at -$0.26 or -6.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $138.01M. AHT’s last price was a discount, traded about -223.26% off its 52-week high of $12.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.61, which suggests the last value was 30.21% up since then. When we look at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 714.47K.

Analysts gave the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AHT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.08.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) trade information

Instantly AHT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.50 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -6.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.33%, with the 5-day performance at -16.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is 13.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHT’s forecast low is $5.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -595.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.97% over the past 6 months, a -66.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $373.34 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $348.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $348.1 million and $323.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 49.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 63.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

AHT Dividends

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.35% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares while 44.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.28%. There are 44.67% institutions holding the Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.39% of the shares, roughly 2.55 million AHT shares worth $11.39 million.

Varde Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.31% or 2.18 million shares worth $9.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.16 million shares estimated at $5.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $3.89 million.