Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Lose -0.97%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.41 million Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.51M. ADXN’s last price was a discount, traded about -392.05% off its 52-week high of $4.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 37.5% up since then. When we look at Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 639.00K.

Analysts gave the Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADXN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

Instantly ADXN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 21.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0000 on Friday, 05/12/23 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.72%, with the 5-day performance at 21.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) is 10.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADXN’s forecast low is $1.07 with $1.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -21.59% for it to hit the projected low.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares while 18.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.01%. There are 18.01% institutions holding the Addex Therapeutics Ltd stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million ADXN shares worth $0.68 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 72142.0 shares worth $45456.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.