A Review of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the latest trading session, 4.01 million Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.05 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.58M. PBTS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4320.0% off its 52-week high of $2.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05. When we look at Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.28 million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0625 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.76%, with the 5-day performance at -9.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is -40.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.49 days.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.28% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares while 0.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.50%. There are 0.35% institutions holding the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million PBTS shares worth $47267.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 0.27 million shares worth $25354.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 44173.0 shares estimated at $3745.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares.