A Review of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.54 million Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $57.41M. MESA’s last price was a discount, traded about -154.67% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.03, which suggests the last value was 31.33% up since then. When we look at Mesa Air Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.52K.

Analysts gave the Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MESA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mesa Air Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Instantly MESA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -25.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.96%, with the 5-day performance at -25.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) is -34.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MESA’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mesa Air Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.50% over the past 6 months, a 4.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Mesa Air Group Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $139.44 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Mesa Air Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $141.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $134.4 million and $125.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Mesa Air Group Inc. earnings to increase by 14.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.18% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares while 25.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.80%. There are 25.06% institutions holding the Mesa Air Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.94% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million MESA shares worth $2.45 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.93% or 1.19 million shares worth $1.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.11 million shares estimated at $1.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million shares worth around $0.68 million.