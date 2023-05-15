A Review of BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ: BFI)’s Performance and Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 0.69 million BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at $0.33 or 30.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.20M. BFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -156.64% off its 52-week high of $3.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 33.57% up since then. When we look at BurgerFi International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 99140.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.01K.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) trade information

Instantly BFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 45.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6099 on Friday, 05/12/23 added 30.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.49%, with the 5-day performance at 45.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) is 16.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.3 days.

BurgerFi International Inc. (BFI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BurgerFi International Inc. will rise 61.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BurgerFi International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $44.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.93 million and $45.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for BurgerFi International Inc. earnings to increase by 29.30%.

BFI Dividends

BurgerFi International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

BurgerFi International Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.63% of BurgerFi International Inc. shares while 19.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.84%. There are 19.21% institutions holding the BurgerFi International Inc. stock share, with Lion Point Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million BFI shares worth $3.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.16% or 0.51 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.31 million shares estimated at $0.44 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.24 million.