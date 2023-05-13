United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $80.00

In last trading session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw 4.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $45.08 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.16B. That closing price of UAL’s stock is at a discount of -22.09% from its 52-week high price of $55.04 and is indicating a premium of 29.95% from its 52-week low price of $31.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

UAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $45.08 price level, adding 4.17% to its value on the day. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.60% in past 5-day. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) showed a performance of 7.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.03 million shares which calculate 2.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -77.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.61% for stock’s current value.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Airlines Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 259.92% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 158.70% in the current quarter and calculating 21.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.92 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $12.11 billion and $12.75 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.90% while estimating it to be 10.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 136.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 59.44%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 18 and July 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.41% institutions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UAL for having 37.16 million shares of worth $1.4 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 13.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 24.07 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $907.45 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard/Primecap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 16.33 million shares of worth $722.61 million or 6.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $467.07 million in the company or a holder of 4.64% of company’s stock.